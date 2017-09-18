Kevin Hart apologizes to wife and children after alleged extortion attempt

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) Saturday, Kevin Hart took to Instagram to post a public but a little bit mysterious apology to his wife and children. Apparently the apology related to some kind of extortion attempt, after Hart was caught in an unspecified compromising situation.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” a rep for Hart said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday.

In his Instagram video, Hart said, “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions and recently, I didn’t.”

He continued, “I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And, in doing that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me — who I’ve talked to an apologized to: I’m thinking of my wife and my kids. “

“It’s a s***** moment,” Hart said. “It’s a s***** moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior. At the end of the day, man, I’ve just simply gotta do better.”

Hart explained that he came clean to his family rather than be extorted. “I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that’s what was attempted,” he said. “I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

It’s unclear if the circumstance involved a video that made the rounds on gossip sites and tabloids in July that showed Hart apparently making out in the back seat of a car with woman who’s not his wife.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.