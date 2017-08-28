Kevin Hart challenges celebrity friends to help Hurricane Harvey victims

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is giving back in a major way, and is asking his celebrity friends to do the same.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Hart challenged some of his famous friends to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by matching his donation of $25,000 the American Red Cross.

“I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we’ve all done ’em,” Hart said in his Instagram video.

“At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge.”

The actor-comedian tagged Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyoncé, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake and Steve Harvey, and added Dave Chappelle and Jay Z in his post, asking his friends to, “support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts” by donating. Hart then hashtagged the post #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallege #prayforhouston.

“When you do it, you all should tag somebody else,” he said.

Since Harvey made landfall Friday, Houston and the surrounding area has experienced “unprecedented,” devastating flooding. Harvey has also dumped torrential rain over southeast Texas, with ABC News meteorologists forecasting historic rainfall totals up to 50 inches by Wednesday.

