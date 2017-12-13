Kevin Hart revisits his tough year: “I had some bumps in the road”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is looking forward to 2018. After a roller coaster of a year that included a cheating scandal and the birth of his son, Kenzo, Hart explains that he’s focused on being a better man next year.

In an interview with Extra, Mario Lopez’s daughter Gia asked the comedian what he would like Santa to bring him for the holiday and if he’s been naughty or nice.

“That’s definitely a tough question for Kevin Hart right now,” Hart said, leaning down towards the young girl as she holds the mic. “It was a tough year for me. I had some bumps in the road but the good thing is you take steps backwards to take steps great forwards.”

Kevin added, “I recovered from some not-nice times, now, what I basically want is for Santa to know now, I’m doing good and I’m doing better — I’m a good guy.”

As previously reported, Hart became the target of an alleged sex extortion scandal in September.

The actor went on Instagram to apologize to his wife and kids for an unspecified indiscretion. His management released a statement to ABC News the next day, saying Hart was a victim of extortion, but declined to provide details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.