Kevin Hart's alleged extortionist explains why she went after him

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — The woman who is reportedly extorting Kevin Hart for millions of dollars for his alleged infidelity during his marriage to his wife, Eniko Hart, has released a video explaining why she went after the Central Intelligence actor.

In a nearly five-minute video, obtained by TMZ and described by the gossip site, the unidentified extortionist shares an image of Hart in bed with an unidentified woman. The video then continues with a scene where two people, one suspected to be Hart, are seen having sex. Later, the man is seen putting on his clothes.

In a written explanation in the video, which TMZ does share, the extortionist breaks down why she felt the need to expose Hart.

“The REAL reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief fund… was… to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is,” the explanation reads, in part.

“Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him, as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid,” the video text goes on, adding that Hart was “tipped off” and “most likely paid them off as they would not take on the story. Hence why I am exposing him in this way (FOR FREE).”

According to the extortionist, Hart was “drinking, doing drugs and having sex with multiple women” in Las Vegas while she was there with her friends. The woman says she felt appalled seeing Kevin “blatantly disrespect his marriage.”

“For the record, I do not claim to be a saint,” reads the message. “I know exactly who and what I am. The difference is, I am not married, nor do I pretend to be perfect.”

As previously reported, Hart went on Instagram on Saturday evening to apologize to his wife and kids for his actions. Although he did not specify what he exactly did, his management released a statement on Sunday to ABC News, saying he was being extorted.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” the statement read.

