KFC closings across Britain ruffle feathers

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — U.K. and Ireland KFC restaurant-goers have been disappointed in recent days, as 900 outlets in the countries were closed due to a shortage of chicken. The company first apologized on Saturday, citing growing pains with its new delivery partner, DHL.

Many upset customers took to Twitter to voice their complaints about the chain closing its doors.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix — we’re really sorry about that,” the company said in a statement.

On Monday, KFC said almost 300 stores were listed as open with a limited menu and shortened hours, and did not say when they rest might join them.

DHL took over as KFC’s delivery partner in October from Bidvest Logisitcs.

