Kim Kardashian West calls dealing with Caitlyn's transition “difficult”; says North doesn't like baby brother, Saint

On Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday, Ryan Seacrest welcomed Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West as his guest co-host.

Kardashian West got serious about working on the reality show — which Seacrest executive-produces — explaining the episodes dealing with her harrowing jewelry robbery in Paris, and her once-stepdad, Bruce Jenner, transitioning to Caitlyn, were the toughest to shoot.

“I just thought, you know, I’ve had it. And I would joke with the producers. … [E]very time something would go wrong, I was like, ‘You know what? This would be a real trip if we were really living in The Truman Show, and you were setting everything up for us!'”

Kim described Caitlyn’s transition as the “most difficult thing we ever…filmed,” explaining, “We had no idea if people were gonna accept her — and that was the hardest thing: seeing that someone might go through a lot of pain, and you can’t do anything to protect that person…So that was probably a really hard time, dealing with every family member’s emotions, and everyone had different feelings.”

Kim revealed she doesn’t have “much of a relationship” with her now-stepmom, explaining, “There’s been so much hurt and pain with Caitlyn and my mom, and at the end of the day, I’ll always ride with my mom…I love her to death.” Kim added, hopefully, “But at the end of the day, we’re all family.”

On a more light-hearted note, Kim explained how her two kids, daughter North and son Saint — get along. The short answer? Not well.

“I thought it was a phase,” Kim joked, but admitted of North, “She does not like her brother!”

[embedded content]

