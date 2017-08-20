King of Comedy: Hollywood reacts to Jerry Lewis' passing

Danny Martindale/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Hollywood stars took to Twitter Sunday to remember legendary comedian and entertainer Jerry Lewis, who died at age 91.

Penn and Teller’s Penn Jillette was one of the first to tweet the news, writing, “Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I [fell] apart, just sobbed. I guess it’s time for that again.” He then tweeted a photo of himself shaking a smiling Lewis’ hand, and wrote, “How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him.”

Here are some more reactions:

William Shatner: “Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today.”

George Takei: “We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis.”

Gilbert Gottfried: “The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis.”

Joan Collins: “The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You’ll be sorely missed.”

Rob Schneider: “Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger!”

Josh Gad: “One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis.“

Patton Oswalt: “Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful…haven.”

Jon Cryer: “Jerry Lewis was a complicated man of astonishing talent. If u are in comedy, you’ve been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP.”

Dane Cook wrote a heartfelt Instagram essay about Lewis, whom he considered his mentor. In part, he wrote, “He knew how to breathe life into me with truisms and simultaneously take my breath away with laughter. I would sometimes not pick up the phone on purpose so he would leave me voicemails…Thank you to my friend & mentor Jerry Lewis for believing in me. The world has truly lost its most treasured clown.”

Margaret Cho: “Dick Gregory [who died Saturday] and Jerry Lewis were two of the funniest, most legendary and prolific entertainers of our generation and I bow to their genius.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom [Janet Lee] & he made home movies with Janet and [my dad] Tony [Curtis]. He made me and many laugh.”

