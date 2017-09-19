“Kingsman” star Taron Egerton on new sequel: “It's like the first one, but with a shot of adrenaline”

Taron Eggerton as Eggsy — 20th Century Fox(LONDON) — Kingsman: The Golden Circle — the sequel to 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service — premiered in London on Monday.

Taron Egerton, who plays British secret agent Eggsy Unwin, said the movie is A LOT more of the same.

“I think [director] Matthew [Vaughn] recognized that it was necessary that we do what we did in the first one that everyone loved,” he says, “but…there’s also lots of new and exciting things that you haven’t seen before.”

Explains Egerton, “It’s like the first one, but with a shot of adrenaline. And Elton John.”

The movie pairs the British secret agents with American counterparts, and the cast includes Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum and Julianne Moore.

“It was fun,” Vaughn says about the expanded Kingsman universe. “I could play around with the culture clashes and get to work with some icons, so nothing to complain about.”

Speaking of icons, it was a text from returning star Colin Firth that sealed the deal for Moore to play the film’s villain.

“I wasn’t going to take no for an answer this time,” Firth says. “I’ve been trying – ’cause Julianne and I worked together about seven years ago or something, and it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had and we’ve stayed very good friends, but trying to reel her in on another project hasn’t been the easiest thing.”

As for Tatum, who plays a Statesman — an American counterpart to the Kingsmen — he just had fun with the accent and the language. “I’m pretty sure no one understood anything that I said in the whole movie,” he explains. “I’m talking like, ‘You smiling like a dead pig in sunshine’ and stuff, so it’s real silly, but super fun to do.”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens in the U.S. on Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.