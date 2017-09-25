“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” rules the weekend box office with $39 million debut

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — Kingsman: The Golden Circle reigned supreme at the weekend box office with an estimated $39 million haul — a $3 million improvement over the first the first film, 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The action/adventure comedy — starring Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges — earned an estimated $61.2 million overseas.

Stephen King’s It slipped to second place this weekend, earning an estimated $30 million, making it the highest grossing R-rated horror feature of all time. The film brought in an estimated $38.3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $478 million.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie — featuring the voices of Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen and Justin Theroux — posted a disappointing third place finish in its debut, earning an estimated $21.2 million — the lowest debut for the LEGO franchise.

American Assassin bowed in fourth place with an estimated $6.25 million, and Home Again, rounded out the top five with an estimated $3.3 million.

Two of other films opening in limited release — Jake Gyllenhaal’s Stronger and Battle of the Sexes, starring Steve Carell and Emma Stone — had impressive debuts, earning $525,000 and $1.75 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Kingsman: The Golden Circle, $39 million

2. It, $30 million

3. The Lego Ninjago Movie, $21.2 million

4. American Assassin, $6.25 million

5. Home Again, $3.3 million

6. mother!, $3.3 million

7. Friend Request, $2.4 million

8. The Hitman’s Bodyguard, $1.85 million

9. Stronger, $1.75 million

10. Wind River, $1.26 million

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.