Kristen Bell is first-ever host of the SAG Awards

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards will be SAG’s 24th ceremony, but it will be the first with a host, and that host is Kristen Bell.

“This has been a year in which assumptions have been challenged, stereotypes have been shattered, and precedents have been broken. We decided to capture the cultural mood by casting aside one of our own traditions, and we’re thrilled to have such a talented performer like Bell help us do so,” said Executive Producer Kathy Connell in a statement on Monday.

“I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” the Bad Moms actress said in the statement. “I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

The SAG Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday January 21 at 8 p.m. ET from Los Angeles’ Shrine Exposition Center. Nominations will be announced Wednesday, December 13. As previously reported, Morgan Freeman will be honored at the event with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

