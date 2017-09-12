Kristen Bell stranded in Florida with senior citizens, joins “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Paula Lobo(ORLANDO) — Actress Kristin Bell appeared live via video on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night. The star of Frozen, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bad Moms and the forthcoming A Bad Moms Christmas was staying at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando while she was working on a new movie.

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, the Disney resort welcomed seniors from the nearby Atria Senior Assisted-Living facility, as well as evacuees fleeing dangerous areas.

Jimmy revealed that Bell has been pitching in, calling bingo and dining with her new friends. Bell also befriended John, one of the seniors staying there, and the two have been singing together. She joked with Jimmy that she had to tell John he was Johnny Carson because he didn’t know who Kimmel was.

Bell has been sharing photos of her experience on her Instagram account.

Over the weekend, her Frozen co-star Josh Gad thanked her for taking his “entire family” out of the path of Hurricane Irma’s destruction.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” he began in a caption on Instagram on Saturday. “When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew.”

He continued in the caption: “They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you [Kristen]. You are truly an angel sent from above.”

Bell also was captured on video performing for those affected by the deadly hurricane inside the Meadow Woods Middle School in Orlando, which was transformed into a shelter.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.