Kristen Wiig confirmed to join cast of “Wonder Woman 2” as villain Cheetah

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — It’s official: Kristen Wiig is joining the cast of the Wonder Woman sequel.

On Twitter Friday, director Patty Jenkins confirmed the reports that Wiig will be playing the movie’s villain, Cheetah.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news,” Jenkins writes. “Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family.”

She adds, “Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!”

Star Gal Gadot added her feelings about the casting as well, writing, “I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!”

Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s most famous rivals from the DC comics. She’s a literal cat woman, with cheetah-like spots, claws and feline agility.

Wonder Woman 2 is set to hit theaters November 1, 2019.

