Kristin Davis calls it “deeply frustrating” that “Sex and the City 3” won't happen

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed earlier this week that the plan for New York City friends Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda to get together again on the big screen won’t happen.

“It’s over,” Parker told Extra TV. “We’re not doing it. I’m disappointed.”

Fellow co-star, Kristin Davis, who portrayed Parker’s onscreen bestie, Charlotte, a conservative Upper East Side mother of two, also expressed her frustration on Instagram that the hit HBO franchise won’t return to the big screen.

“I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City,” Davis began. “I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs….”

The actress continued, “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters.”

“It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter beautifully written by MPK) with all of you,” she said, using the initials of the show’s writer, Michael Patrick King. “So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts.”

Parker teased to Extra that there was a “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” for the third film.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” she added.

