Kym and Robert Herjavec announce they're expecting 1st baby together

David Livingston/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing with the Stars duo Kym and Robert Herjavec announced they are expecting their first baby together.

The 55-year-old Shark Tank star and his 41-year-old wife, a professional ballroom dancer he met while competing on the reality show, both took to Instagram to announce the big news on Monday.

The happy couple tied the knot in summer 2016 at a star-studded affair that included DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba as well as Lance Bass and Donny Osmond.

After getting engaged earlier that year, Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) detailed the proposal on Good Morning America, which she said included rose petals and a surprise party.

“We were there to do Dancing with the Stars,” Kym Herjavec said on GMA. “And it was a really nice way to meet, obviously. We had so much fun dancing together.”

Kym and Robert Herjavec met during season 20 of DWTS. According to People magazine, this will be the first child for Kym Herjavec and the fourth for Robert Herjavec.

A request for further comment from the couple wasn’t immediately returned to ABC News.

