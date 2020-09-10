Chewy Butterscotch Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 large eggs

2 cups quick oats

2 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup mini chocolate chips

1 bag (12 oz) butterscotch chips

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a cookie sheet (about 12" x 18") and spray with cooking spray.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer combine the butter, peanut butter, sugar, and brown sugar. Beat

together for 1-2 minutes until it's fluffy looking. Add in the vanilla extract and eggs. Beat together until

combined. Add the quick oats, old-fashioned oats, and baking soda. Mix on low speed until combined. Add

chocolate chips and butterscotch chips (reserve some for top of bars if wanted) and mix just until

combined. Dump the cookie dough onto the prepared cookie sheet and spread out evenly. Sprinkle the

reserved chocolate chips and butterscotch chips on top and gently press them into the bars. Cook for 17-

20 minutes. Because of the no flour, they will appear underdone and slightly gooey but that's normal.

Take them out of the oven and place the cookie sheet on a cooling rack. Let the bars cool for 30-45

minutes. They will come together and finish cooking slightly while cooling.