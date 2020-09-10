Five-cheese Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

1 box elbow macaroni

12 oz evaporated milk, 1 can

3 eggs

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, shredded and divided

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled

1 cup provolone cheese, cut into small pieces

½ cup smoked gouda cheese, shredded

1 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350˚F. In a large pot cook macaroni according to package directions, salting the water

with 1 teaspoons of salt. Drain and return to the warm pot. Add butter to warm macaroni and mix until

melted. Season with salt and pepper. Add half of the cheddar cheese, mozzarella, provolone, gouda, and

feta cheese. Mix well. Add eggs and evaporated milk, mix until fully incorporated. Transfer to a 9×13-inch

baking dish and top with the remaining cheddar cheese. Bake in a preheated oven for 40-45 minutes,

until the top has nicely browned.