Five-cheese Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
1 box elbow macaroni
12 oz evaporated milk, 1 can
3 eggs
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, shredded
2 tablespoons feta cheese, crumbled
1 cup provolone cheese, cut into small pieces
½ cup smoked gouda cheese, shredded
1 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350˚F. In a large pot cook macaroni according to package directions, salting the water
with 1 teaspoons of salt. Drain and return to the warm pot. Add butter to warm macaroni and mix until
melted. Season with salt and pepper. Add half of the cheddar cheese, mozzarella, provolone, gouda, and
feta cheese. Mix well. Add eggs and evaporated milk, mix until fully incorporated. Transfer to a 9×13-inch
baking dish and top with the remaining cheddar cheese. Bake in a preheated oven for 40-45 minutes,
until the top has nicely browned.