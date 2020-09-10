Meatball Subs

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

1 cup saltine crackers, crushed

2 Tablespoons dried parsley flakes

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons dried basil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt (Lawry salt)

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1-pound ground beef

1 jar spaghetti sauce

For the sandwiches

5 hoagies or sub rolls

¼ cup butter (melted)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

10 slices Provolone cheese, or mozzarella

Instructions

Meatballs:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. In a large bowl combine, all the meatball ingredients together. Line a

cookie sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray. Form 15 meatballs, about the size of golf balls. Place

the meatballs one inch apart on the baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes or until cooked through. While

meatballs are baking warm up spaghetti sauce in a large saucepan. When the meatballs are finished

baking, scrape any grease off the bottom of them and place them in the sauce. Slice the hoagie rolls in

half. Melt butter in small bowl and stir in garlic powder, brush sliced hoagie roll with garlic butter and top

with cheese. Broil on high for 2-3 minutes or until rolls are toasted and cheese is melted. Remove from

oven. Place 3 meatballs on each sub, followed by a large spoonful of sauce. Serve immediately.