LA police investigate possible kidnapping caught on video

ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — Authorities are investigating an apparent kidnapping that was captured on video last week, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

Surveillance video captured late Sunday night appears to show a woman being snatched up and forced into a vehicle as she kicks frantically. Witnesses told police that they heard someone yell for help around the time that the incident took place.

The sedan appears to drive off as the woman fights to escape, according to surveillance footage.

Witnesses believe there may have been a second suspect in the vehicle, which was described as a as a light gray four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200 or a Bentley.

Police said the car appeared to have Texas license plates, possibly with the first three numbers 763.

The LAPD described one suspect as “a male Hispanic in his 20s, 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds,” according to a statement. A description of the second suspect was not available.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told ABC’s Los Angeles station KABC that someone called 911 to report that they heard a woman scream, which is how the department located the surveillance video.

Police urge anyone with information to call detectives at (323)786-5447 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.