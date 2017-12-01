'Lady Bird' soars with top honors from NY Film Critics Circle

Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird”; Photo by Merie Wallace, courtesy of A24(NEW YORK) Lady Bird is now officially a frontrunner come Oscar time. The film about the adversarial but loving relationship between a daughter and her mother, starring Saoirse [SIR-sha Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, respectively, was named Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. Ronan also was named Best Actress.

Earlier this week, the National Board of Review named Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig ther Best Director, and extended Best Supporting Actress honors to Metcalf.

New York Film Critics Circle Best Actor honors went to Timothée Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name. Willem Defoe won for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Florida Project, which also earned Best Director honors for Sean Baker. Best Supporting Actress went to Tiffany Haddish for Girls Trip.

Other winners included Disney/Pixar’s Coco for animated feature, and a Best First Film trophy for Get Out writer/director Jordan Peele.

The New York Film Critics Circle awards will be handed out during the NYFCC’s annual ceremony in New York City on January 3.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.