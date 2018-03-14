Land By I-75 And County Road 99 Future Site For Development

03/14/18 – 1 A.M.

Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development announced a new investment from Blanchard Valley Health Systems. Economic Development director Tim Mayle said that BVHS is buying 20 acres of land by I-75 and County Road 99. He added that there is no set use but there are other interested parties..

Tim Mayle

He added that the goal is to create a mixed-use space.

Tim Mayle

He explained that they would like the space to include fitness areas and indoor sports fields. They would also like the space to have a residential area.

Mayle said that he is in conversations with Total Sports out of Michigan and the YMCA to see about having them invest in the land as well.