03/13/18 – 2:16 P.M.

ODOT announced the latest update on the I-75 Widening project. U.S. 68/State Route 15 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Lima Avenue and the Findlay city line, which is north of West Hobart Avenue. This is due to drainage work in preparation for road construction.

The restrictions start today and will continue through next week. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open at Lima Avenue.