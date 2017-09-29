Larry David on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” resuming after 6-year hiatus: “Why not?”

HBO/John P. Johnson(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready for more cringe-worthy, socially awkward, utterly selfish and totally inappropriate moments: Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO this Sunday for a ninth season.

It’s been six years since season eight of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and when creator and star Larry David and the show’s cast met with reporters recently, the six-year gap was the big topic.

“I got tired of people asking me, ‘Is the show coming back?'” David joked. “I couldn’t face that question anymore. And I wasn’t ready to say, ‘No, never.’ And I kept saying, ‘Oh, you know, maybe, who knows.’ So I thought, yeah, I wouldn’t have to be asked that anymore.”

David’s cranky, curmudgeonly and selfish TV persona doesn’t leave room for much in the way of mush. But he did admit to some sentiment in bringing back the show.

“I’m not a ‘misser,’ so to speak. I don’t really miss things, people that much,” he said. “But I was missing it. And I was missing these idiots,” he added referring to the assembled cast members. “So, uh, I thought yeah, what the hell.”

“Why now?” Larry was asked. “Why not?” was the typically Davidesque answer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season nine begins Sunday, October 1, at 10 p.m. on HBO.

