Las Vegas strip shooting near Mandalay Bay casino leaves 2 dead, at least 20 wounded

David Becker/Getty Images(LAS VEGAS) — At least two people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, police said.

The Las Vegas Police Department said that “one suspect is down” and they did not believe there were any more shooters, according to the department’s Twitter account.

As ambulances and other first responders swarmed in to help, the gleaming Las Vegas strip shut down. Tourists hid in their hotel rooms. Flights headed into the McCarran International Airport airport were held elsewhere.

Officials at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas told ABC News that it had at least 20 victims with gunshot wounds, with the number expected to grow. The hospital did not provide information on the victims’ conditions.

“Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip,” the department said in a Twitter post early Monday. “Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time.”

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

The final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay when the reported shooting took place. One witness said they heard “nonstop gunfire.”

The Las Vegas Police Department said people should avoid the area. Flights in and out of the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas have been temporarily halted due to the incident.

“They were firing from somewhere high, and they were unloading clip after clip after clip after clip,” a witness told Nathan O’Neal, a reporter for a local news station, KSNV News. “It was hundreds of shots.”

Witnesses near the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots. Reports at the scene indicate that multiple people are injured, according to ABC affiliate KNTV.

“Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said via Twitter.

Pray for Las Vegas. Thank you to all our first responders out there now. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) October 2, 2017

