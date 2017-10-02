Las Vegas survivor describes chaos after shooter opened fire: 'Everything hit the fan'

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — After gunfire broke out late Sunday night during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, concertgoer Adam Payne carried his wounded friend to safety.

Payne said he and his girlfriend were able to flee unharmed after a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 50 people. Payne’s friend, who was shot in the stomach, is now in stable condition after doctors removed the bullet.

“When we turned around, we started running out toward the exit and I just happened to glance down at the right time and [my friend] was kind of laying on his back,” Payne told “Good Morning America.” “I stopped to help him and told my girlfriend to keep on going, get out.”

He added, “We just got really lucky…we were some of the last people out.”

Payne said he was watching country music artist Jason Aldean perform when the gunfire rung out. He then carried his injured friend away from the scene until paramedics arrived.

“The initial string of gunfire sounded like a small chain of fireworks, like firecrackers,” Payne said. “By the time the second string hit, it got a little bit louder, a little bit deeper and everybody started turning around, running around. The performer even ran off stage, him and his band.”

He continued, “Everything hit the fan. You realize it was not just fireworks.”



ABC’s Karma Allen contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.