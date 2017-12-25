Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for procrastinators

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For those who waited for the last possible minute to find a Christmas present, lifestyle guru Lori Bergamotto appeared on “Good Morning America” Christmas day to share some of her top creative gift ideas that are sure to please everyone on your list.

Bergamotto, the style director for Good Housekeeping magazine, broke down some of her top last-minute ideas that you can still purchase on Christmas Day — from your smartphone or computer — that still go beyond the standard gift card option.

Here is a roundup of her top last-minute gift ideas:

Epic subscription service

Give the gift of unlimited reading and learning with this subscription service that provides 25,000 high-quality children’s books and learning videos from leading publishers.

If you have a child who loves to read or watch do-it-yourself videos, this is where it’s at. It’s a great last-minute stocking stuffer for the children in your life, and the parents will love the educational components to it.

You also don’t have to worry about in-app ads or in-app purchases. This platform is also used in scores of U.S. elementary schools, and is priced at $79.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Boxed hotels

Book a last-minute escape for you and your loved one for up to a 45 percent discount, or opt to enjoy a low-key staycation. You can search and book 4- and 5-star hotels anywhere in the world using this site.

It’s also something you can easily buy, print out and stuff into an envelope Christmas morning.

Task Rabbit

Use this service to deliver or pick up your order from any place that is open on Christmas Day. You can also hire a “rabbit” to create anything from floral arrangements to baked goods and arrange for your order to be delivered right to your doorstep on Christmas Day.

Postmates Drinks

Postmates can help you spread that holiday cheer with a last-minute gifts like wine, champagne or a micro-brew. Simply log in and click on their “Drinks” service. Procrastinators will rejoice: They guarantee delivery within 35 minutes.

Zeel

The holidays can be stressful, so everyone will appreciate the gift of an at-home massage. This easy-to-use app guarantees one in as little as an hour — even on Christmas Day!

Simply click on the app to gift a massage on Christmas, or have your recipient schedule one at their leisure. This service is available seven days a week and 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

NYDJ: The Gift of Fit

This is the perfect gift option for the person who has everything. A denim gift card that allows you to take your measurements before ordering a pair of jeans.

The site will also suggest the ones that are sure to be the perfect fit.

Starbucks

So you may have to get off your couch for this one, but most Starbucks are open for a limited holiday schedule on Christmas Day -— and they don’t just sell coffee!

From mugs to snacks to water bottles, you can usually find more options here than simply a ubiquitous gift card.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.