Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres call it quits

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Laurence Fishburne and his wife of fourteen years, Gina Torres, have officially called it quits.

In a statement issued to US Weekly, the Suits actress confirmed that she is no longer with the black-ish star and executive producer.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” Torres said in the statement to US. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

According to Torres, the two are still on good terms and dedicated to co-parenting their 10-year-old daughter, Delilah.

“Happily, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter with love and joy and awe,” Torres continued. “As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

Gina’s statement comes just a day after Page Six spotted the actress making out with an unidentified man after the two dined at a L.A. restaurant for lunch. The gossip site also says that Torres was not seen wearing her wedding ring on that day.

In 2016 interview with the New York Times, Torres admitted she leftSuits last year because her, “personal life needed to be tended to.”

Fishburne has not yet commented on the split.

