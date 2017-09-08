Laverne Cox gets “Spirited” in new ABC psychic drama

ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — Fresh off her Ivy Park campaign, Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox has landed a new gig.

According to Variety, ABC has given a pilot order to the new one-hour drama starring Cox, currently titled Spirited. The show will follow Cox as a fake psychic, who realizes she can “really communicate with the dead.” When she discovers her talent, the psychic decides to “put her con-woman past behind her” and actually help people.

If picked up, this would be Cox’s official return to television after starring in the CBS legal drama Doubt with Katherine Heigl and Dule Hill. Doubt was canceled after two episodes.

Cox, a well known activist for the trans community, is currently nominated for two Emmys for her role as Sophia Burset in the Netflix prison drama Orange Is the New Black. She also played Dr. Frank-N- Furter in the 2016 Fox remake of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

