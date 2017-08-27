ABC-Politics 

Lawmakers honor Women's Equality Day, push for legislation aimed at working families

WFIN

Library of Congress/Corbis/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Lawmakers took to Twitter Saturday to express their support of Women’s Equality Day.

The day celebrates women’s achievements and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allowed women to vote and went into effect on August 26, 1920.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., took the opportunity to urge his colleagues to pass legislation aimed at working families.

Below, other lawmakers who rallied behind Women’s Equality Day. 

REP. TERI SEWELL, R-ALA.

REP. JOHN GARAMENDI, D-CALIF.

ANDREW CUOMO, GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK

REP. MIKE QUIGLEY, D-ILL.

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, D-ORE.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.

GAVIN NEWSOM, LT. GOV. OF CALIFORNIA

