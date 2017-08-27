Lawmakers honor Women's Equality Day, push for legislation aimed at working families

Library of Congress/Corbis/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Lawmakers took to Twitter Saturday to express their support of Women’s Equality Day.

The day celebrates women’s achievements and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allowed women to vote and went into effect on August 26, 1920.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., took the opportunity to urge his colleagues to pass legislation aimed at working families.

Below, other lawmakers who rallied behind Women’s Equality Day.

REP. TERI SEWELL, R-ALA.



On #WomensEqualityDay, let’s recognize the black women who fought for the #19thAmendment, only to face racial discrimination. pic.twitter.com/sQ7C65zdNz — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) August 26, 2017

REP. JOHN GARAMENDI, D-CALIF.



Today we celebrate #WomensEqualityDay & look to past successes, like the #19thAmendment, to continue the fight for a level playing field. — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) August 26, 2017

ANDREW CUOMO, GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK



On #WomensEqualityDay we honor those who championed equality, and reflect on the inequalities that remain. pic.twitter.com/9yMx56J33P — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 26, 2017

REP. MIKE QUIGLEY, D-ILL.

On #WomensEqualityDay & every day, we refocus on building a more inclusive nation that expands access to economic opportunity for all. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) August 26, 2017

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, D-ORE.

Equality benefits us all. This #WomensEqualityDay, let’s recommit to removing the many barriers that still exist for women. pic.twitter.com/2y836HI3sX — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) August 26, 2017

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.

On #WomensEqualityDay, I’m remembering the wise words of my mother: “you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you’re not the last.” — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2017

GAVIN NEWSOM, LT. GOV. OF CALIFORNIA



98 years ago, women were finally given the right to vote. Today, we renew our pledge to fight for true equality. #WomensEqualityDay — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2017

