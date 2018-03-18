Leading Democrat says Congress needs to 'speak out' in support of Russia probe

U.S. House of Representatives(WASHINGTON) — The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Sunday that congressional members need to “speak out” now about the importance of maintaining the special counsel’s Russia investigation, before there’s a “constitutional crisis.”

Rep. Adam Schiff of California was responding to a question from ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday.

“What would happen if the president” fired special counsel Robert Mueller? Stephanopoulos asked.

Schiff responded, “I would hope that it would prompt all Democrats and Republicans in the House to pass an independent counsel law and reinstate Bob Mueller,” Schiff said. “This would undoubtedly result in a constitutional crisis, and I think Democrats and Republicans need to speak out about this right now.”

The White House has repeatedly said there are no plans to fire Mueller, but President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday night that the investigation “should have never been started.”

