Lebron James to Trump: 'Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — NBA champion Lebron James lashed out at President Trump in response to the president’s saying that a White House invitation to fellow basketball star Steph Curry was “withdrawn.”

James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was apparently referring to Trump’s tweet earlier Saturday that said visiting the White House is “a great honor.”



“Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up,” Lebron tweeted.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The president’s earlier tweet apparently was in response to Golden State Warriors star Curry’s saying that he didn’t want to go to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

No formal White House invite had been made to the Warriors, which won the 2017 NBA championship, but championship teams often make such a visit.

“I don’t want to go,” Curry told the press on Friday. “My beliefs stay the same.”

Trump tweeted Saturday morning, apparently in response.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he expects the team to meet in the coming days to decide whether to go.

Curry, the team’s star shooter, has said it was important for the team to “understand the magnitude” of their decision of whether to visit the White House.

