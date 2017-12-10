Lego wins copyright case against two Chinese companies

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Lego has won its first copyright case in China, according to the company.

The Danish toymaker said the case was against two Chinese companies that manufactured products imitating Legos. This is the first time the Lego Group has filed and won an “anti-unfair competition case” in China.

The company said the China Shantou Intermediate People’s Court decided that the two Chinese companies “must stop copying the packaging and logos of LEGO products in the future, as this constitutes copyright infringement.”

“We are pleased with the ruling by Shantou Intermediate People’s Court, which we see as a strong indication of the continued focus on proper intellectual property protection and enforcement by the Chinese courts and responsible authorities. We think this is very important for the continued development of a favorable business environment for all companies operating in the Chinese market,” said Peter Thorslund Kjær, vice president of legal affairs for the Lego Group.

“We will continue our efforts to ensure that parents and children are able to make informed choices when they are buying toy products, and that they are not misled by attempts by irresponsible companies to make toy products appear as something that they are not.”

