Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million for Harvey relief

ABC

(LOS ANGELES) — Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest celebrity to pony up big time to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The actor’s Leonard DiCaprio Foundation has made a $1 million donation to United Way Worldwide, the inaugural donation for the charity’s new United Way Harvey Recovery Fund, United Way announced on Wednesday.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher said in a statement. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us – and that’s what this gift represents. United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever.”

On Tuesday the Red Cross revealed that Sandra Bullock had donated $1 million to its Harvey relief efforts.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.