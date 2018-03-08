Le'Veon Bell says he wants to stay with Pittsburgh, won't sit out 2018 season

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(PITTSBURGH) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell said he won’t sit out next season, even without a long-term contract, but that his team shouldn’t expect anything “extra” from him if a multi-year deal isn’t reached.

During an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday, Bell said he would be at the team facility in time for Week One of the 2018 season. “It’s going to be a rerun of last year,” Bell said. “I’m not going to [training] camp. I’m not doing nothing else extra, OTAs, none of that.”

Earlier in the offseason, Bell hinted that he could sit out the season or retire if the Steelers asked him to play out the year on a franchise tag contract.

Bell has said he wants at least $14.5 million per year in a new contract. The team offered Bell $13.3 million per year last year — an offer that it has reportedly increased somewhat.

Still, Bell says he has no inclination to leave the team he’s spent his whole career with. “I am going to stay in Pittsburgh,” he said Wednesday. “For one, I don’t have an option. For two, I want to stay in Pittsburgh. So the ultimate goal is to get that done.”

