Liberal group urges Alabama voters to write-in football coaches Saban, Malzahn

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — In an attempt to capitalize on college football-crazed Alabamians, a liberal super PAC is urging voters in the state to write-in the names of the head coaches of the University of Alabama and Auburn University football teams in Tuesday’s closely watched U.S. Senate special election.

The group, American Bridge 21st Century, is releasing two, 15-second Facebook advertisements specifically targeting Republican voters, telling them to write-in Nick Saban, Alabama’s head coach, or Gus Malzahn, Auburn’s head coach.

Representatives from the University of Alabama and Auburn did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

While Trump won the state of Alabama by nearly 30 points in the 2016 elections, Democrats are hoping their candidate, Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney, can pull off an upset in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican nominee Roy Moore, a former judge.

Moore faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with women when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.

“Roy Moore’s disgraceful actions make him unfit for public service. Alabama voters have a chance to stand up for moral values on Tuesday, and as Coach Saban says, ‘Character is what you do when no one else is watching,'” American Bridge President Bradley Beychock said in a statement released Monday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.