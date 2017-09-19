Liberty Benton To Put Two Renewal Levies On May Ballot

9/19/17 – 4:59 A.M.

Voters in the Liberty-Benton school district will see two renewal levies on the ballot next spring. The Courier reports the LB school board passed two resolutions during their Monday meeting. One asks voters to renew a $724,000 levy for 10 years. The other levy is for $700,000 over 10 years.

Emergency levies generate a set dollar amount per year. The millage rate decreases if property values go up, but if property values go down the millage goes up so the district doesn’t lose money.

Voters first passed the $724,000 levy in 1994. They renewed it in 2004 and 2009. Voters passed the $700,000 levy by 100 votes when it first appeared on the ballot in 2009.

