Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife expecting baby number two

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal are expecting their second child together, he revealed on Twitter Sunday night.

First, the Hamilton star retweeted a picture of him and Vanessa — sporting a noticeable baby bump — attending Sunday night’s London Evening Standard Theater Awards, captioned, “#BitOfANight,” followed by the bug-eye emoji.

When a fan responded, “Is V…? Miranda answered back, “Oh hell yeah.”

Miranda later told his Twitter followers that his three-year-old son Sebastian can’t wait for the baby, writing, “He is so impatient for it. Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, ‘When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH…'”

He did not reveal the baby’s gender.

Miranda, 37, and Nadal have been married since 2010.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.