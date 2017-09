09/13/17 – 6:10 P.M.

Lindsay’s Law went into effect this school year and State Senator Cliff Hite talked about it at the Findlay Kiwanis meeting. He said that the law will spread awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in student athletes.

Cliff Hite

Hite explained that it can go unnoticed.

Cliff Hite

He said that this is why Lindsay’s Law is so important. He added that he understands that this can be inconvenient but that the goal is to raise awareness and save kids.