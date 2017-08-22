Lindsey Vonn slams leak of 'despicable' intimate photos hacked from phone

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is threatening legal action after “intimate” photos of her and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods surfaced online earlier this week.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s rep told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday.

“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law,” the statement said.

No information was given on the individuals or group responsible for the hack. The websites that allegedly published the illicit pictures were not named in the statement.

The Olympic gold medalist, 32, and the golf superstar, 41, dated for almost three years before calling it off in early 2015.

“I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger. He and his beautiful family will always hold a special place in my heart,” Vonn wrote on Facebook at the time of the split.

A request for comment from Woods’ rep about the hack and the photos was not immediately returned to ABC News.

