Local Colleges Rank Well In Latest U.S. News And World Reports List

9/12/17 – 11:18 A.M.

Local colleges did well in the latest round of rankings from U.S News and World Reports. The magazine ranks the University of Findlay 38th in the Midwest Regional Universities category, and 49th for “Best Value Schools”

Two local colleges scored well in the Midwest Regional Colleges category. Ohio Northern University ranked 4th and Bluffton University ranked 22nd. The magazine also ranked ONU 4th for best value, 29th in engineering programs, and 331st in business programs at the Midwest college level. Bluffton ranked at 22nd in the Best Value category.

U.S. News and World Reports uses things like first-year student retention, the graduation of students, and admission selectivity among other factors in their rankings. Academic rankings and cost compared to other similar schools determine the Best Value rank.

