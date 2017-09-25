Local Cultural Expert Tells Findlay Rotary About Cultural Programs

09/25/17 – 3:38 P.M.

Findlay Rotary Club learned about several groups trying to introduce different cultures to students in the community. Professor Hiro Kawamura of the University of Findlay said that working together helps to spread culture through the area.

Hiro Kawamura

Kawamura explained that Findlay has strong programs to network local students with foreign exchange students. He said that this will help the children to learn more about the world outside the U.S. and the global market.