Local Emergency Responders Receive $10,000 Donation

12/8/17 – 5:19 A.M.

The company building the Rover natural gas pipeline in northwest Ohio has donated to area emergency response agencies. Energy Transfer Partners gave $10,000 each to agencies in Hancock, Wood, and Seneca counties this week. The company says it is donating $180,000 to the 18 counties in Ohio the pipeline crosses through.

Hancock County EMA director Lee Swisher says they could use the money for a drone project. He adds the money could also pay for additional equipment.

The pipeline goes through the northeastern part of Hancock County as well as portions of Wood and Seneca counties.