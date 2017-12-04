Local Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend

12/4/17 – 6:51 A.M.

Local gas prices continue to slide. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.19 today. That’s down 17 cents from last Monday. Prices haven’t been at this level in Findlay since October 10.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.24 per gallon today. That’s down 10 cents over the last seven days.

Local prices remain below the state average, which stands at $2.30 today. That’s an 11 cent decline since last Monday.