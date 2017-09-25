Local Gas Prices Continue To Decline

9/25/17 -9:00 A.M.

Local gas prices are lower as the new week begins. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price in Findlay is $2.17 per gallon today. That’s an 11 cent decline over the last week. Prices in Findlay are down 21 cents over the last two weeks.

Drivers in Ottawa reporting paying $2.19 per gallon today. That’s down 10 cents over the last seven days.

Local prices are below the state average, which stands at $2.26 for a gallon of regular. That’s still down 9 cents from last Monday.