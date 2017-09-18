9/18/17 – 6:45 A.M.

Local gas prices continue to fall from their post-Hurricane Harvey highs. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price in Findlay today is $2.28 per gallon. That’s down 10 cents from last week and nearly 20 cents over the last two weeks.

Prices in Ottawa continue to fall as well. The average price for a gallon of regular is $2.29 today, down 10 cents from last Monday.

Local prices are below the state average, which sits at $2.35 per gallon. That’s a 12 cent decline over the last seven days.