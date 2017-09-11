Local Gas Prices Declining As Oil Production Resumes In Gulf Of Mexico

9/11/17 – 7:39 A.M.

Local gas prices are coming down after Hurricane Harvey drove them up last week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.38 today. That’s down 11 cents from a week ago. The average price rose as high as $2.53 per gallon after Harvey shut down refining operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.39 per gallon today. That’s down 10 cents over the last week.

Local prices are below the state average, which sits at $2.47 per gallon. That’s a six cent drop from last week.