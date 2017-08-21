Local Gas Prices Down To Start The Week

8/21/17 – 7:33 A.M.

Local gas prices are down to start the work week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price in Findlay is $2.12 per gallon. That’s down eight cents from last Monday. Prices are around 12 cents cheaper than they were a month ago.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.15 per gallon today, a fourteen cent drop over the last seven days.

Local gas prices are below the state average, which stands at $2.21 per gallon. That’s a nine cent decline since last Monday.