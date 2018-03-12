Local Gas Prices Fall Despite Surge Late Last Week

3/12/18 – 8:41 A.M.

Local gas prices are a little lower to start the week after spiking last week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.39 per gallon today. That’s two cents below last Monday’s average. The average price had jumped to $2.56 per gallon by last Friday.

Ottawa drivers report paying $2.34 per gallon. That’s five cents under last Monday’s prices.

Local prices are below the state average, which sits at $2.42. That’s an increase of four cents over the last seven days.