Local Gas Prices Up To Start The New Week

12/11/17 – 6:49 A.M.

Local gas prices are up as we start the new work week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular in Findlay is $2.31 today. That’s a 12 cent increase over last Monday, but down 11 cents from last week’s highest prices. A month ago we were paying around $2.43 per gallon.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.29 per gallon today. That’s up five cents from last Monday.

Local prices are below the state average, which stands at $2.37 for a gallon of regular. That’s up seven cents over the last seven days.