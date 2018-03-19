Local Gas Prices Up To Start The Week

3/19/18 – 5:36 A.M.

Local gas prices are up for the most part as we start the new week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price in Findlay is $2.45 per gallon today, up six cents from last Monday. Prices are up 27 cents over the last month.

Findlay’s prices are just above the state average, which sits at $2.43 per gallon. That’s a one-cent increase since over the last seven days.

Ottawa drivers report paying $2.34 per gallon today. That’s the same as prices were a week ago.