12/4/17 – 11:50 A.M.

Local hunters fared better during the primary deer-gun hunting season this year. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says Hancock County hunters tagged 529 deer last week. That’s compared to 454 during the 2016 hunting season.

Putnam County hunters checked 359 deer this year compared to 274 last year.

There are still two days left of the deer-gun season. They are on December 16 and December 17.